ABERGAVENNY Town were denied a third win in a row for their new management team, as a late Canton leveller secured a 2-2 draw at Cardiff's International Sports Campus on Sunday.
Teen striker Harrison Reynolds set Ben Brooks up to fire the Pennies in front after 34 minutes in the Ardal South East clash, and they looked in control when Tye Duggan made it two, assisted by Oliver Bruton.
But Canton swarmed forward in the second period and cut the deficit 14 minutes from normal time.
And right on 90 minutes, they forced an equaliser, leaving the Pennies eighth with 13 points.
With leaders Cwmbran Town without a game, Aber’s high-flying neighbours Goytre took the opportunity to go top on Saturday thanks to 1-0 win at Abercarn United.
Lloyd Oliver fired what proved to be the winner just before half-time, set up by Leon Thomas, but they had to do it the hard way, playing the last 20 minutes with only 10 men after a straight red for Caylam Palmer.
Blaenavon Blues postponed their Welsh Cup home clash with Pontyclun in respect to first team manager Ryan Keen and his family, after his brother Duane’s death on Friday morning.
The match will be played this Saturday (October 25), when Abergavenny Town also visit Brecon Corries in the league, while Goytre host Chepstow Town the previous night (Friday) in the Ardal South Cup.
Abergavenny announced last week that Rhys Llewellyn had stepped down as team boss to relocate for work to Australia.
Steve Davies has stepped up from assistant manager to manager, with Tom Bradley moving from coach into the assistant role.
Saying farewell, Rhys said: "I'd like to thank everyone at Abergavenny for giving me the opportunity to lead the club over the past 15 months.
"Unfortunately I've had to step away as I'll be relocating to Australia for work.
"Coming into the club with only a handful of players after the previous season in Cymru South was always going to be a challenge.
"Progress on the pitch was never going to be straightforward, but I feel the club is now firmly moving in the right direction, especially with the return of more local players who have a strong connection in the town and club.
"There’s now a real family feel, thanks to the fantastic work being done behind the scenes by the committee and board.
"The club is in great hands on and off the pitch, and I can't wait to see it continue to progress and succeed from afar.
"I'd also like to thank all past and present players for their effort, commitment and dedication to the club during my time in charge. Special mention to Steve, Tom, Rhys, Wildy, Butch and Sam."
The club posted: "Everyone at Abergavenny Town would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Rhys for his commitment and leadership over the past 15 months.
"Taking charge during a challenging period, he helped rebuild the squad and strengthen the connection with local players. His work and dedication have laid strong foundations for the future.
"We wish Rhys all the very best as he heads to Australia for an exciting new chapter. You’ll always be part of the Abergavenny family. Thank you for everything!"
And announcing the new management team of Steve Davies and Tom Bradley, the club added: "Both lads have worked closely together over the past 15 months and bring a wealth of experience in coaching and management.
"They’ve already shown their intent by winning their first two games in charge – proving they’re committed and ready for the challenges ahead.
"We’re excited to see this duo continue to build on that momentum and lead the club forward."
