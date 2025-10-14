WALES' men's football team will have to target a World Cup place through the play-offs after a 4-2 home loss to Belgium, which included two Kevin De Bruyne penalties, on Monday night.
Wales got a flying start through a Joe Rodon eighth-minute header, but De Bruyne levelled from the spot after a debateable Ethan Ampadu handball, with Thomas Meunier putting Belgium ahead moments later.
De Bruyne then scored a second penalty after half-time and, despite Nathan Broadhead cutting the deficit in the 89th minute, Leandro Trossard added a fourth Belgium goal almost immediately.
Team boss Craig Bellamy said: "We knew there would be moments with Belgium’s attacking threat, difficult periods.
"We had the start we wanted but we’re completely aware of the strengths of the Belgium team. The penalty was a sucker-punch to everyone. We have to try and respond better.
“I definitely liked a lot of our game. It’s not much consolation, but we’ve scored five goals against Belgium, and we haven’t got a point. The game wasn’t decided on VAR.
“I’m proud of the players, the team I like was evident in large parts and that’s what I take from it.
“We knew we needed to win and we were here to win. The draw wasn’t going to get us first spot... but players of their quality don’t miss the final pass.
“We created a lot of chances, but we opened-up more at the end and it didn’t help us and we lost control in the end.
“We wanted top spot to go straight through, but I’m aware of where we are as well...
“I honestly love playing these top teams, it’s so good. Your heart is in your mouth on times.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.