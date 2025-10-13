A 32ND-MINUTE Curtis Methven goal proved enough for the Pennies to take all three points under the Pen-y-Pound floodlights on Friday.
Oliver Bruton provided the assist as Abergavenny beat Lliswerry 1-0 to leapfrog Chepstow Town into the top half of the Ardal South East table.
Near neighbours Goytre went top the same night doing them a favour by unseating the Jockeys 2-1 at Plough Road.
Two second half goals put the Penperlleni outfit in control, with two-time Golden Boot league winner Chris Ham putting them in front on 59 minutes and Lloyd Oliver doubling the advantage 10 minutes later.
Last year's Ardal runners up Chepstow did score a late consolation three minutes into stoppage time through Oliver Melling, but it was too little, too late, as their first team manager Harry Waterhouse and No 10 Adam Wakley were shown yellow cards in a testy finish.
Elsewhere, Blaenavon Blues shared the points 2-2 at home to Cardiff visitors Canton on Saturday, Craig Tanner firing the equaliser 10 minutes from time to leave them a place above Aber in seventh.
The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead inside 12 minutes in a disastrous start for the Memorial Ground hosts.
But the Blues pegged one back after 36 minutes through a Nathan Watts strike before skipper Tanner made it all square late on, with the Blues next set to host Pontyclun on Saturday (October 18) in the second round of the JD Welsh Cup with the chance to win a third-round tie with one of the big boys.
Near neighbours Clydach Wasps made a flying start to their County Motors Cup clash with visitors New Inn, Matthew Knights putting them 1-0 up after four minutes.
But a penalty just before the break made it 1-1 at half-time, and any hopes that Wasps would be buzzing come the final whistle were swatted aside after the restart as New Inn's Max Walker fired a 13-minute hat-trick to make it 4-1, which proved the final score.
Brynmawr United were in seventh heaven up the valley at the Welfare Park though, blitzing FC Tredegar 7-1 to make the fourth round.
The hosts never looked back after going two up in five minutes and 5-0 before the half-hour mark, with Jack Williams, Liam Davies and Harvey Miles firing braces and Scott Evans one.
Elsewhere, Mardy leaked a goal in 30 seconds at home to high-flying Graig Villa Dino in Gwent Premier 1 and ended up trailing 5-0 at half-time after Ross Melrose had a goal ‘wrongly ruled out’ for offside.
But they regained some pride winning the second period 1-0 thanks to a Melrose penalty after Liam Simmonds was upended in the box.
Nantyglo also lost 2-1 away to Machen in a top-five clash, Riley Hughes Williams levelling things up early in the second half, but the hosts scoring the winner five minutes after having a man sent off.
But Crickhowell high-fived it at home to Pontypool Town, running out 5-1 winners thanks to a Mike Ling brace, strikes from Richard Hansford and Gabriel Moore and an own goal to go fifth in GP2.
Usk Town were beaten 5-0 at Fairfield United though, who went top.
Ardal and Gwent Premier fixtures this Saturday (October 18) include – Abercarn v Goytre, Lucas Cwmbran v Clydach Wasps, Nantyglo v Albion Rovers, Pentwynmawr v Mardy, Brynmawr v Fairfield, Thornwell v Crickhowell, Usk v Pontnewynydd.
