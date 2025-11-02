ABERGAVENNY 1st XV entertained Bedlinog on Saturday in WRU East One, reports COLIN EVANS.
The hosts selected Matt Hancock, Robbie Lewis, Matt Charles, Callum Poole, Will Evans, Seth Butler, Max Gregory, and Rob Dudley-Jones in the forwards.
And Tom Jones, Dan Butler, Lloyd Holder, Lewis Prendergast, Gareth Beavan, Anthony Squire and Harvey Barrier made up the backs.
Abergavenny started positively, pinning the visitors back and were duly rewarded with a penalty converted by Dan Butler.
Bedlinog levelled the game 3-3 through a penalty of their own, but Aber’s forwards were proving impressive up front, had dominance at scrum time and were carrying the ball well into contact and at the breakdown.
The team were severely disrupted though with three injuries in the back line.
And Bedlinog took full advantage, running in two tries before half-time to lead 15-3 at the interval.
After the restart, Abergavenny looked the better side giving the visitors a torrid time in the scrum and played the next 20 minutes in the Bedlinog half.
The forward effort was rewarded with a penalty try following scrum pressure, closing the scoreline to 10-15.
And Abergavenny continued to press and had opportunities to take the lead.
But when Bedliniog broke away to run the length of the field to score, it deflated the hosts who conceded a further three tries before the final whistle, which resulted in a lopsided 41-10 scoreline that didn’t reflect the competitive nature of the game.
Elsewhere, Blaenavon were beaten 34-5 by second-placed visitors Blaina, and Usk lost 27-20 at home to top-four Pill Harriers in E2.
But Nantyglo strengthened their grip on second in E3 with a 31-24 home win over Caerleon, although E5 basement boys Forgeside were hammered 52-7 by visitors Hartridge.
Abergavenny vist Monmouth in a basement battle on Saturday, while other games include – Blackwood v Blaenavon, Brynmawr v Dowlais, Croesyceiliog v Usk, Machen v Nantyglo, Llanhilleth v Crickhowell, Hollybush v Forgeside.
