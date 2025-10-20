THE struggle continues for Abergavenny 1st XV as they fell to a fifth league loss on Saturday, 42-19 at home to high-flying Blackwood in WRU East One.
Saturday's defeat at Bailey Park leaves the Claret & Ambers still searching for a first point at the bottom of the table.
But something had to give a few miles up the road in the Brynmawr v Blaenavon derby, with both teams having previously scored just the one win - both over Aber.
And it was Brynmawr, relegated after one season in Championship East, who showed a return to form, with a comfortable 37-7 win over their neighbours, Ryan Price and Luke Griff both scoring try hat-tricks for the Pirates.
Usk slipped to second to bottom in East 2 with a 63-17 loss at home to top-two Rhymney, despite enjoying a good first five minutes with a penalty try, a visitor yellow carded and plenty of ball.
But the Brewers then blitzed them with six tries by the break, and four more in the second period.
Nantyglo stayed second in East 3 after a fifth win in six, this time 34-21 at Fleur de Lys.
But Crickhowell were downed 31-7 at East 4 table-toppers Deri, with the loss seeing them slip to fourth.
And Forgeside are still searching for a win despite a battling 45-13 loss at East 5 leaders Bettws.
Attention this weekend switches to cup action in the divisional WRU trophy competitions for those who made it through the first round.
None of the local Division 1 teams are involved, but Usk visit South Gower in the Division 2 Cup, while Nantyglo go to Amman United in the 3 Cup, and Crickhowell visit Bonymaen Athletic in the 4 Cup.
