THERE were three losses out of three for the local area’s WRU East One rugby sides on Saturday.
Abergavenny were downed 39-16 by Blaina at Bailey Park as their search for a first win of the season goes on.
The Lambs scored six tries in a fast-flowing match played in perfect autumn conditions to go third, while the winless hosts are currently propping up the table.
Brynmawr are also finding life tough this season having won promotion to Championship East two in 23/24, only to suffer relegation last season.
And with just the one win to date – 21-3 the previous weekend] over Abergavenny – the Pirates were sunk again, 31-19 at Newport HS Old Boys having trailed 24-0 at the break.
Blaenavon also have just the one win, also over Aber on the opening day of the season, after they fell to a 46-19 home loss to Dowlais.
Elsewhere ,Monmouthshire divisional rivals Monmouth looked in with a shout of halting East One leaders Nelson’s unbeaten run when they led the visitors 21-17 at half-time.
But the wheels came off after the break, as Nelson won the second period 29-3 to take the victory 46-24 and leave the hosts still looking for a first win.
Meanwhile, Usk RFC shared nearly 100 points away to Pontypool United in their WRU East 2 clash, but it was the hosts that ran out winners 58-34 to go fourth, leaving Usk ninth.
Second-placed Nantyglo kept the pressure on E3 table-toppers Gwernyfed with a tight 30-27 home win over New Panteg though, while Crickhowell sit third in E4 after a 33-23 win at Parc Boyd over Pontllanfraith.
Brynmawr host Blaenavon this Saturday (October 18), which both will see a must win to kick-start their season.
Other fixtures include – Blackwood v Abergavenny, Usk v Rhymney, Fleur de Lys v Nantyglo, Deri v Crickhowell, Bettws v Forgeside.
