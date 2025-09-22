CRICKHOWELL and Nantyglo 1st XVs were celebrating victory at the weekend in the torrential rain conditions.
But it wasn’t just the wet weather that proved a downer for the area’s other teams, with Abergavenny, Brynmawr, Blaenavon, Usk and Forgeside all falling to defeat.
The Glo secured a 21-7 home win over Chepstow to knock the visitors off top spot in WRU East 3, leaving the hosts fifth with two wins from three.
And Crickhowell made it two wins from two downing visitors Bedwellty 29-0 to sit second in E4.
But Abergavenny suffered a tough day at the office losing 51-3 away to early table-toppers Nelson in E1, the hosts having narrowly failed to secure promotion last season.
Brynmawr, who have come back down from one season in Championship East, are also still looking for a first win after a 15-5 home reverse to newly-promoted Blackwood, with the visitors’ win leaving them third.
And to compound the woe of the three local E1 teams, Blaenavon were schooled 38-14 at home by Newport High School Old Boys.
In E2, Usk are still looking for a first win after losing 46-14 at home to Abercarn, who top the table.
Forgeside are also winless after two, but went much closer in E5 before being pipped 10-7 at home by Hafodyrynys.
Fixtures this Saturday (September 27) include – Abergavenny v St Albans , Blaenavon v Dowlais, Blaina v Brynmawr (all WRU One Cup) , Llanhilleth v Crickhowell (WRU Four Cup), Forgeside v Trinant.
While Saturday’s result may not have been what they wanted, Blaenavon RFC are also looking forward to hosting a Comedy Night on November 1, tickets £10 available through the link on the club Facebook page.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.