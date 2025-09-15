FOUNDED in 1875, Abergavenny RFC launched their new WRU East One 150th anniversary campaign with a derby clash at home to Blaenavon.
But it was their younger near neighbours – by two years at 148 years old – who took away the spoils, winning 26-13 thanks to two Rhys Jones tries, one from Garyn Thomas and three Luca Natale conversions and a penalty.
Brynmawr were hoping to start the season with a bang after relegation from Championship East, but came a cropper on Saturday at Blaina, losing 20-16.
Division rivals Monmouth also missed out 22-20 away to Newport HSOB in their opener, missing a last-gasp conversion to secure a draw.
Usk 1sts also lost 31-22 away to Caldicot in their first WRU East 2 game of the season.
But having been clattered 50-13 at Gwernyfed in their E3 opener, Nantyglo bounced back with a 29-13 win at Garndiffaith in their second game at the weekend.
Crickhowell, who were entertained by an 'Evening with...' the legendary Shaun Edwards on Friday night, also kicked off on Saturday with a 19-13 win at Tredegar Ironsides, weathering an early storm to breakaway with a try from deep from the excellent Harry Summers.
Crick again took a rare opportunity in the Tredegar 22, with a great finish from Ieuan Evans to lead 12-0.
But Ironsides fought back to go 13-12 up with 15 minutes to go before a fantastic solo effort from Ethan Maddy, which was converted, secured victory.
Forgeside were unlucky though in their E5 opener, losing 17-16 at Abersychan, with Ty Wilkins scoring their try, and Dan Wakely slotting three penalties and a conversion.
Fixtures this Saturday (September 20) include – Nelson v Abergavenny, Blaenavon v Newport HSOB, Brynmawr v Blackwood, Usk v Abercarn, Nantyglo v Chepstow, Crickhowell v Bedwellty, Forgeside v Hafodyrynys.
