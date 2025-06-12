ABERGAVENNY RFC received an amazing tribute last week, where official British & Irish Lions Tour sponsor Howden presented a special plaque for the three Lions players the club has produced.
The daughter of Bob Evans, one of the trio, was on hand to receive the plaque on behalf of the club, which also honoured Fred Belson and Russell Taylor,
Evans, who played top club rugby for Newport, was a hard tackling flanker who played ten times for Wales, and appeared in all six Lions tests on the 1950 tour of Australia and New Zealand.
Drawing the first Test 9-9 with the All Blacks, the hosts then edged the next three 8-0, 6-3, and 11-8 before the Lions then beat Australia twice, 19-6 and 24-3.
A high-ranking policeman in Monmouthshire, he lived locally and his funeral in 2003 took place at the town's St Mary’s Priory Church.
Fred Belson was a forward who played club rugby for Bristol, and turned out for Abergavenny in 1896 while working in a town bank.
He was selected for the 1899 Lions tour of Australia, which took six weeks at sea to reach, playing in the first Test against the Wallabies, which the tourists lost 13-3.
Described as as an 'intelligent, fast loose forward', Russell Taylor lived in Abergavenny and played for the club as well as Cross Keys.
He played three times for Wales and was selected for the 1938 Lions tour to South Africa, making 16 appearances, including two Tests.
He kicked a penalty in the 26-12 First Test loss to the Boks, and played in the 19-3 second Test loss.
After hanging up his boots, he served on the Abergavenny RFC committee and as a club vice-president.
The club posted: “Thanks to Howden for the special tribute. Here’s to adding more future names to the list from Abergavenny!”
