ABERGAVENNY Rugby Club held their annual dinner and awards ceremony on Saturday following an enjoyable and successful season, reports COLIN EVANS.
Pontypool RFC legend John Perkins was the guest of honour, who entertained the audience with tales of his illustrious playing career for Wales and the formidable Pooler team of the 1970s and 80s.
Will Evans gave the captain’s report where he paid tribute to the Abergavenny team who have grown in confidence throughout the season, and played a very attractive brand of rugby, while maintaining a solid defence which saw them finish a very creditable sixth in a competitive in WRU East One league.
The awards were presented as follows:
Louis Bannon cup for Quins Player of the Year: Tom Dudman.
Phil Williams Cup for Quins clubman of the Year: Sam Sadler.
Lewis Smith Cup for Players’ Player Award: Rob Dudley-Jones.
Abergavenny RFC Most improved Player: Lewis Prendergast.
Jimmy Neil Cup for Supporters’ Player of the Year: Rhys Ferguson.
Bill Macpherson Cup for Endeavour: Rob Flower.
Doug Breeze Cup for Clubman of the Year: Rhys James.
Abergavenny RFC Club Captain Award: Will Evans.
Peter Williams Cup for 1st Team Players of the Year: Dan Beavan and Rhys Ferguson.
Club caps were awarded to two outstanding servants to Abergavenny RFC who have played for the club throughout their careers: Rob Lothian and Gareth Williams.
The Tim Watkins Award for Services to Mini and Junior Rugby: Nicole Bennett.
