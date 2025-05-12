Ivor Jones Cup Final (Pontypool United)
Crickhowell RFC 26 Monmouth RFC Druids 24
WITH the Ivor Jones Cup dating back to 1924 and with some Monmouthshire clubs struggling to field 2nd XVs, organisers of Saturday’s final at Pontypool United were keen to see a well-contested final, reports PETE WALTERS.
And they were not disappointed, as a good crowd enjoyed the sunshine, the refreshments and the rugby in an intense and exciting game, with the result going down to the wire.
A minute’s silence was observed beforehand following the recent passing of Monmouth stalwarts, Richard ‘Pinky’ Williams and Tommy Morgan.
Both sides showed an amazing eagerness from the start, with the Druids’ quick scrum-half quickly forcing a Crichowell fumble.
And from the scrum, Monmouth’s No 8 forced his way over for the first score prevented only by the upright from being converted.
Crickhowell with the slope were soon on the attack though and were rewarded by one of many penalties, which left one wondering whether this was down to youthful exuberance or a rather pedantic match official trying his best to be even-handed.
An almost certain try but for a knock on went begging for Crick, but they soon took the lead 6-5 from another penalty.
Play went to and fro, with the lead changing hands again from the boot of the Druids fly-half, reversed again by a try from a line-out in the corner which was defended well over several phases before a Crick player cut a nice angle, with the score converted (13-8).
The post then robbed Monmouth for the second time, before their winger all but scored after a 45m break only to be held up over the line.
The second half was no different with Monmouth’s flanker skipper Adam Roberts showing his team-mates how to tackle, followed by the Druids creeping three points nearer from another penalty (13-11).
Yellow cards now appeared, first to Crickhowell and then Monmouth, with the occasional desperate high tackle.
A bamboozling zig-zagging run by a Crick centre then stretched the lead to 20-11, before the next penalty saw Monmouth’s kicker hit the post for a third time, only for the player following up to be punished for tackling the rebound catcher in the air.
Frustration resulted in several 10m reversals for backchat, once allowing Monmouth to gain ground and narrow the lead (20-14).
A high tackle gained them another three points (20-17) and then failure to retreat 10m saw the Druids stopped on the line three times before their No 8 twisted and turned to dot the ball down for his second try, converted for a 24-20 lead.
But almost immediately, a penalty for holding on tightened things still further at 24-23, and in no time at all, back chat allowed Crickhowell to lead again 26-24.
Extensive added time of around ten minutes allowed for an incredibly tense endgame, Monmouth’s wing chasing the ball over the goal-line but slipping and failing to touch down, and another kickable but difficult penalty sliced wide, whereupon Crickhowell were delighted to hear ‘last play’ before kicking the ball dead to secure the silverware for the third year running.
Crickhowell squad: James Lane, Harry Hindemarsh, Gavin Norman, Kyle Skinner, Isiah Tibbs, Keanu Morris, Zak Main, Lewis Logan, Ryan Joyce, Joe Palmer, Daf Price, Matt Williams, Harry Summers, Ethan Maddy, Osian Jones; Jack Tod, Sion Windebank, Sam Clifton, Corey Wright, Ollie Bidwell, Tommy Wilet, Ieuan Evans.