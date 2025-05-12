THE Sports Ground is hosting the third Ted Senior Foundation charity rugby match this Saturday (May 17, kick-off 2pm), when a Monmouth Combination again take on the TSF Barbarians.
The two previous games in honour of the former player and Monmouth Comprehensive head boy have provided great entertainment, with the event now recognised as one of the town’s best sporting occasions.
Ted's brother Max kicked a touchline conversion to win the first game for the Combination XV before the second game featured Ted's former Monmouth Young rugby teammate, Wales star Hallam Amos, who returned to the field of his youth and onto a pitch for the first time since retiring from the game.
The day is supplemented with stalls and family fun and has some superb prizes, including a round of golf for four at Rolls of Monmouth Golf Club.
Ted was a larger than life character who represented East Wales, Pontypool Schools, the Dragons and enjoyed many rugby successes with Monmouth Comprehensive after going there from Usk Primary.
He studied physiology at Bristol University from 2013 to 2016, which gave him the chance to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor on a post-graduate medicine course at Swansea University before his untimely passing in February 2018.
"Over £260,000 has been raised in Ted’s memory,” said a TSF charity spokesperson. “This is in no small part as a result of the magnificent efforts of Ted’s friends and family who have run marathons, cycled hundreds of miles, sold and bought foundation merchandise, put on amazing events and donated beyond generously in honour of a man who has left an overwhelmingly positive legacy,"
The teams will again be made up of Ted’s old schoolmates, club teammates, university friends, and foundation supporters – coming together to raise awareness for the charity and specifically suicide prevention.
Afterwards, the fun continues back at the clubhouse with karaoke, singing and dancing, celebrating Ted’s life.