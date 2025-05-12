Mental health is more than just a small part of our lives - it’s connected to everything we do, every place we go and everyone around us. Knowing how to respond to someone who is struggling with their mental health, or being open with others about our own emotions, is something lots of us still find difficult, however.
During Mental Health Awareness Week which starts today, Mind Cymru is sharing its top tips to help anyone who might be concerned about someone they know, or about their own mental health, find ways to get a conversation around it going.
Talking to others
There isn’t one set way to talk to other people about their mental health. But, here are some ideas to help:
- Ask open and non-leading questions, which can give people space to express their feelings and help you understand their experiences better too.
- Think about the time and the place. This can make talking easier, for example, if it’s while you’re doing something else like walking or cooking – but don’t let this put you off if it comes up naturally in conversation either.
- Remember you’re not there to fix things and that managing a mental health problem can be a long journey – talking itself can be helpful so, unless they’ve asked for advice directly, it’s sometimes best to just listen.
- Be patient and accept that, no matter how hard you try, someone might not be ready to talk about what they’re feeling, It could make it easier for them to be open with you when they do feel ready.
Opening up to others
It’s common to feel worried or nervous about how being honest about our own mental health might affect our relationships with others. When you do feel ready, here are some ways to help you to start:
- Find a method of communication that’s right for you – talking on the phone or writing a letter might feel easier than speaking to someone face-to-face, for example.
- Find the right time and place to open up. It’s not always possible to find a ‘good’ time to talk, but it could help to think where and when you’d feel most comfortable.
- Practise what you want to say. Phrases such as ‘I’ve not been myself lately’ or ‘I’m finding it hard to cope at the moment’ might provide a good starting point.
- Find relevant information and examples, like a description in a book or the storyline of a film. This could help explain your feelings and to let others know how they can help you – whether that’s through emotional support or with any practical help you might need.
- Remember it’s ok to come back to a conversation. You may both need time to think about things, and they may struggle to know how to react at first.
Help is always available
Online or on the phone someone is always ready to listen
If you are finding it hard to talk to someone about their feelings, or to open up to others about your own mental health, you can also seek support for your mental health in a number of ways by:
- Calling one of Mind’s Helplines or accessing information on the Mind website at www.mind.org.uk/information-support/
- Reaching out to Mind’s online community Side by Side, available 7 days a week and 24 hours a day at https://sidebyside.mind.org.uk/
- Calling Samaritans on 116 123 (freephone). Their English language line is always open and their Welsh language line opens daily from 7pm to 11pm.
- Texting SHOUT to 85258, a free 24/7 crisis text service.
Sue O’ Leary, Director at Mind Cymru, says: “Mental health isn’t just about how we deal with our emotions, it’s a part of our everyday life and can affect our physical health, our finances and our relationships too.
“That’s why Mind’s own services, information and campaigns here at Mind explore all aspects of a person’s life, it’s why we have different helplines to meet people’s different needs, and it’s why our 16 local Minds in Wales design their services to meet the specific needs of the communities they serve.
“We also know, however, that the level of stigma around mental health is higher than we’ve ever seen it here in Wales, and that too many people still find it hard to talk about how they are feeling.
“So, we just wanted to remind people in Wales during Mental Health Awareness Week of the need to work collectively in spreading awareness and encouraging each other to be honest and open about our feelings so that, together, we can make sure no mind is left behind.”