The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning over Wales for a possible thunderstorm to hit this afternoon.
Scattered thunderstorms could lead to some flooding and disruption in places today.
The warning, which is in place from midday until 10pm covers the whole of Wales, parts of the West Midlands and parts of south east England.
Whilst the weather will be fairly fast-moving, rain may be intense for short periods of time and produce 20-30 mm in less than an hour, with 40-50mm within 1-2 hours in one or two places where thunderstorms grow larger.
Lightning, hail and gusty winds will be additional hazards. Showers and thunderstorms will ease through the evening.
What should I expect?
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.