MAY has begun and the weather has significantly improved. The MET Office has reported top temperatures for Monmouthshire in the high 20’s, and the sun shines brightly all over the county.
Whilst I was taking a walk around Monmouth Town, there was a noticeable spring in everybody’s step. Smiling faces greeted me on every corner, and the mood around the area was incredibly upbeat. It got me to wonder how impactful the sun is on a person’s mental health.
I spoke with the wellbeing lead for MIND Monmouthshire, ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week (May 12-18), to find out more about how a bit of sunshine can benefit our minds.
The sun and mental health
You may say it goes hand-in-hand. Where there is sun, there are smiles. You need only see an advertisement for a holiday abroad!
But what exactly is the link? Why is it that when the sun’s out, our mood seemingly improves?
Steph Thomas, Wellbeing Lead for MIND Monmouthshire said: “Spending time in the sun increases the brain release of serotonin which is the hormone linked to boosting our moods, reducing anxiety, feeling happier and helping us feel calm and focussed. Sunlight, even on a cloudy day, helps our bodies to produce Vitamin D which is good for our physical health and there is some emerging research that Vitamin D can also support our brain health.
“Exposure to sunlight helps to regulate our circadian rhythm, linked to our sleep quality which is vital for our mental health.”
The benefit of Monmouthshire
However, there is more to this - and I thought the answer might lie with the special geography of Monmouthshire. The county is surrounded by glorious mountains, with picturesque rivers, streams and ponds, so perhaps this could make the difference?
Steph told The Beacon: “We’re fortunate in Monmouthshire to have easy access to a variety of green spaces from rivers, woodlands to rolling hills, parks and mountains. “These offer opportunities for walking, cycling, relaxing in nature, and taking part in community activities such as allotments, shared growing spaces, and local community groups.
“Mind Monmouthshire runs three Walk and Talk groups across the county, giving people a chance to enjoy gentle strolls in nature while connecting with others in a supportive, friendly environment. Four-legged companions are welcome too!”
She added: “Being in nature or green places can lower our cortisol levels, reduce blood pressure, reduce feelings of anxiety, depression, stress or anger, and help promote relaxation.
“When we are outside we tend to move more and we know that physical activity can also help with feelings of anxiety and depression. Of course, being outside increases our chances of social interaction and connection with others. This in turn can help reduce feelings of depression and anxiety.”
Loneliness in the sun
In my career, I’ve spoken to several groups who help to combat loneliness among specific groups. Those who live with loneliness can often find it much more difficult to venture outdoors, and it can often be highly impactful on a person’s mental health. But if they were able to, could the sun make a difference?
Steph said: “We know that experiencing the feeling of loneliness can really impact negatively on our mental health.
“When we're feeling low or unwell mentally, it can be hard to find the energy to go outside or try new things. Even if we know something might make us feel better, it can still be difficult to find the motivation to get started.
“The key is to start small, try spending five minutes walking in a green space, have your lunch outside in your garden or on a seat in the park, create a small growing space, for example; plant some salad leaves in a pot, grow food with others. Just a 15-minute walk can make a noticeable difference to our mental health.”
Mental health charities
Despite all the benefits which the sun can have on a person’s psychological well-being, there are going to be times where we need someone to turn to. So what options do you have?
Mind Monmouthshire is one option. The group has over 40 years experience supporting people in the community who are feeling lonely or isolated to take those first steps toward connecting with local groups, activities, and the wider community.
With Mental Health Awareness Week coming up, it is good to know that it offers a range of different mental health services. You can visit the website or call them on 01873 858 275 for more information.