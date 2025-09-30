ABERGAVENNY welcomed Cardiff side St Albans to Bailey Park on Saturday in the first round of the WRU Division One Cup, reports COLIN EVANS.
The hosts selected Matt Hancock, Robbie Lewis, Matt Charles, Damien Hudd, Callum Poole, Will Evans, Alun Chesworth-Rickards and Rob Dudley-Jones in the forwards.
And the starting backs were Rhys Ferguson, Dan Butler, Tom Andrews, Lewis Prendergast, Gareth Beavan, Anthony Squire and Dayle Price.
Abergavenny began the game very brightly, gaining the majority of possession which they used with great effect to string many phases of play together.
Nevertheless, the scoring pass remained elusive and St Albans held them out to keep the game scoreless.
The visitors then came back into the game and following a period of pressure touched down in the corner to break the deadlock, although the conversion was missed.
Abergavenny then responded with two penalties from debutant Dan Butler to take a 6-5 lead approaching half-time.
But in the final move of the half, St Albans won a penalty which they converted to lead 8-6 at the interval.
The main threat from St Albans was from their skillful three-quarters.
And a missed kick for touch at the beginning of the second half gave them an opportunity which they were able to execute to open up a 15-6 lead.
Abergavenny introduced fresh legs with Eoin Shackleton, Tom Powell and Max Gregory taking the field.
They then had their best period of the match, allowing Butler to add another penalty to close the scoreline to six points.
The Abergavenny forwards, who had had the upper hand for much of the game, next piled on the pressure, taking the home side into the visitors' 22.
And Callum Poole, who had carried strongly all game, broke through the defence to offload to Will Evans who strolled over for a converted try to take a 16-15 lead.
Tom Jones and Finley Nash were introduced into the action, but with five minutes left, St Albans piled forward and had Abergavenny pinned back in their own half.
The home side conceded two penalties, the second of which was quickly taken from 10 yards out, and inevitably the crucial try was scored and converted giving, St Albans a 22-16 lead.
With very little time left Abergavenny now needed to score immediately, but their urgency resulted in them conceding another penalty, which the visitors converted to close out the game 25-16 to go into the second round.
Elsewhere, visitors Dowlais dumped Abergavenny’s near neighbours Blaenavon out 41-5.
And fellow East One side Brynmawr, who are still looking for a first win after demotion from Championship East, also went out 27-21 at Blaina.
But Crickhowell squeezed through 23-20 at Llanhilleth in the WRU 4 Cup in an end-to-end contest.
But in league action in East 5, Forgeside fell to a 32-7 loss at home to Trinant, leaving them still looking for a win after three games.
Abergavenny travel to near neighbours Brynmawr this Saturday (October 4) in East One with both looking for a first win, while other league games include Nelson v Blaenavon, Usk v Newport Saracens, Nantyglo v Risca, Crickhowell v Oakdale and Blackwood Stars v Forgeside.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.