WRU East One
Brynmawr RFC 21 Abergavenny RFC 3
ABERGAVENNY travelled to near neighbours Brynmawr on Saturday for a derby league fixture with both teams seeking a first win of the season, reports COLIN EVANS.
The visitors’ starting line-up consisted of Matt Hancock, Robbie Lewis, Matt Charles, Damien Hudd, Callum Poole, Max Gregory, Tommy Yeomans and Alun Chesworth-Rickards in the forward, and Rhys Ferguson, Dan Butler, Tom Jones, Lewis Prendergast, Lloyd Holder, Tom Andrews and Adam Binmore in the backs.
From early Brynmawr pressure in the Abergavenny 22, an overlap was created, from which the hosts opened the scoring with a well-taken try.
Brynmawr – who spent last season in Championship East before dropping back down – continued to pressurise the visitors and a second try soon followed, following sustained forward pressure, giving Brynmawr a 14-0 lead with both scores converted.
This galvanised the Abergavenny team into a concerted effort from which the visiting forwards began to get the upper hand over the Brynmawr forwards.
Quality first phase possession provided a platform to pressurise Brynmawr in their own half, but the final scoring pass remained elusive and a penalty kick from Dan Butler was their only score during this period, making it 14-3.
And leading up to half-time, Brynmawr had a period of pressure and were able to secure their third try, giving them a comfortable 21-3 lead at the break
With the deficit and the wind against them, the second half looked a daunting task for the Claret and Ambers.
But to their credit, from the first whistle Abergavenny went toe to toe with the hosts, and as the half went on they began to gain superiority up front.
And after winning three scrum penalties in the red zone and a Brynmawr yellow card they were very unlucky not to be awarded a penalty try.
The majority of the second half was played in the Brynmawr half, but with countless entries into the 22 the visitors were unable to turn pressure into points, and somehow the second half remained scoreless, giving Brynmawr bragging rights with a 21-3 victory.
Elsewhere, near neighbours Blaenavon, who beat Aber 26-13 at Bailey Park on the opening day of the season, were blitzed 49-0 by league leader hosts Nelson.
Usk RFC secured their first win of the season pipping high-flying visitors Newport Saracens 22-17 in WRU East 2 however, while Nantyglo won 28-14 at home to bottom side Risca to go fourth in E3.
But Crickhowell lost 20-8 at home to top-two Oakdale in E4 after an engaging and hard-fought contest in the challenging windy conditions.
Crick battled well, securing several impressive turnovers and showing strong defensive organisation, but a very late opportunist try from Oakdale added a touch of gloss to the final scoreline, making the victory appear more one-sided than it truly was.
And Blaenavon-based Forgeside also fell to a 40-10 defeat at Blackwood Stars, leaving them still searching for a first win after four games in E5.
Abergavenny will be looking to turn things round against Blaina at Bailey Park this Saturday afternoon (October 11),, while Blaenavon host Dowlais and Brynmawr travel to Newport HSOB.
Usk also make the short trip to Pontypool United, Nantyglo host New Panteg, Crickhowell welcome Pontllanfraith and Forgeside are home to Beaufort.
Comments
