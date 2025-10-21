LOUIS Rees-Zammit is back in the Wales squad for the autumn Internationals following his American Football adventure, with new Wales senior men’s head coach Steve Tandy naming a 39-player squad.
Back rower Jac Morgan will captain the 744-cap squad for the campaign having been on tour with The British and Irish Lions this summer in Australia, while fellow Lion, scrum-half Tomos Williams, is also selected.
Second rows Adam Beard and Dafydd Jenkins return having missed the two-Test series in Japan.
Five uncapped players are selected among the 22 forwards and 17 backs – Dragons RFC hooker Brodie Coghlan; Ospreys second row James Fender and back row Morgan Morse; Cardiff Rugby prop Danny Southworth and Bath Rugby centre Louie Hennessey.
There are call ups for Jacob Beetham, Rhys Davies, Rio Dyer, Jarrod Evans, Joe Hawkins, Max Llewellyn, Callum Sheedy and Nick Tompkins in a Wales squad that has an average age of 26.
Rhys Carre is also included following confirmation by the Professional Rugby Board that he is eligible for Wales selection.
Tandy said: “It’s been really exciting going through the whole process and realising how many good players we’ve got...
“There’s a really good mix of some young guys coming in, mixed with some experience as well. But the overall feeling is really exciting and I can’t wait to get the boys into camp on Monday.
“Obviously there’s new coaches, it’s a new time and there are some new faces in and around the playing group as well.
“So first and foremost, it’s about getting us connected and getting us nice and tight in around what we want to be through this Quilter Nations Series, getting clarity on our identity and our game model.”
Forwards (22)
Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby – 15 caps), Adam Beard (Montpellier – 58 caps, )Liam Belcher (Cardiff Rugby – 2 caps), Rhys Carre (Saracens – 20 caps), Ben Carter (Dragons – 13 caps), Brodie Coghlan (Dragons – uncapped), Christian Coleman (Dragons – 1 cap), Rhys Davies (Ospreys – 3 caps), Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby – 109 caps), James Fender (Ospreys – uncapped), Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby – 8 caps), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 23 caps), Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 22 caps), Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby – 7 caps), Jac Morgan (Ospreys – 23 caps), Morgan Morse (Ospreys – uncapped), Taine Plumtree (Scarlets – 8 caps), Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers – 56 caps), Danny Southworth (Cardiff Rugby – uncapped), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 42 caps), Freddie Thomas (Gloucester Rugby – 4 caps), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 59 caps),
Backs (17)
Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 63 caps), Jacob Beetham (Cardiff Rugby – 1 cap), Rio Dyer (Dragons – 23 caps), Dan Edwards (Ospreys – 4 caps), Jarrod Evans (Harlequins – 11 caps), Kieran Hardy (Ospreys – 25 caps), Joe Hawkins (Scarlets – 5 caps), Louie Hennessey (Bath Rugby – uncapped), Max Llewellyn (Gloucester Rugby – 8 caps), Reuben Morgan-Williams (Ospreys – 1 cap), Blair Murray (Scarlets – 10 caps), Louis Rees-Zammit (Bristol Bears – 32 caps), Tom Rogers (Scarlets – 11 caps), , Callum Sheedy (Cardiff Rugby – 16 caps), Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby – 14 caps), Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 41 caps), Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby – 64 caps).
Players will assemble in Wales camp on Monday to begin preparations before kicking off their autumn campaign at 3.10pm on Sunday, November 9, against Argentina.
After that Wales play Japan on Saturday, November 15, kick-off 5.40pm, followed by New Zealand on Saturday, November 22, kick off 3.10pm, and World Champions South Africa on Saturday, November 29, kick off 3.10pm.
