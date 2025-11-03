Ardal South East
Abergavenny Town 1 Blaenavon Blues 0
THE Pennies bounced back from defeat at Brecon Corries in Elite Stands UK Ardal South to record a 1-0 derby win over Blaenavon Blues under the Pen-y-Pound floodlights on Friday, reports STUART TOWNSEND.
Aber made a strong start, with Ben Brooks having efforts blocked from two corners within the opening five minutes.
Blues responded though when Matthew Burns fired an effort wide of the target in the ninth minute following a swift counter-attack that started in the visitors’ own half.
Blaenavon goalkeeper Luca Bullock then made a brave save to deny Brooks three minutes later before saving another effort from the Pennies' forward following a corner.
Rudi Griffiths then dragged an effort wide from the edge of the penalty area, before Brooks was unable to keep his 25-yard drive underneath the bar moments later.
The visitors were slowly finding their way into the match however, as Nathan Watts drilled a 25-yard shot narrowly wide of goal in the 21st minute before Burns was unable to keep his own 25-yard half-volley on target after spotting Pennies custodian Joseph Porter off his line.
Curtis Methven's close-range effort was then blocked on the half-hour mark before Brooks' free-kick from the edge of the Blues' penalty area was turned behind by Bullock four minutes later.
But the pressure finally told in the 37th minute when Brooks swept home from close-range after the visitors failed to clear a corner.
And Aber went close to doubling their lead two minutes before the interval courtesy of Methven's shot on the turn from the edge of the penalty area.
The Pennies then thought they had added a second just three minutes after the restart when Bullock managed to get a hand to Methven's shot from a Griffiths pullback, and the ball was scrambled behind for a corner before it crossed the line.
Home skipper Josh Rippon next headed wide of the target from a 50th-minute corner before less than 60 seconds later Watts directed an effort wide of goal.
Porter came out to make a crucial save to deny Burns when racing through on goal in the 54th minute before Brooks dragged an effort wide from the edge of the penalty area four minutes later.
Abergavenny Town should have doubled their tally in the 63rd minute though when Methven drove into the penalty area and squared the ball, only for Harrison Reynolds to direct his effort wide of goal.
A Brooks 25-yard free-kick was saved moments later before Blues substitute Illtyd Caddick went close with another free-kick.
Daniel Parr's shot on the turn was comfortably saved by Porter in the 75th minute before Nathan Davies' 20 yard strike was also saved less than a minute later.
Porter then made a brave save to deny Burns in the 79th minute before Alex Berrow's follow-up effort was blocked.
The action was unrelenting, as Parr then struck the side netting three minutes later before it was the turn of Bullock to make a crucial save from Davies in the 87th minute.
And the Blues nearly claimed a point in stoppage-time, as Berrow saw his effort strike the woodwork before being cleared to safety.
The weekend's results saw Abergavenny Town move into sixth position and their opponents remain just below the halfway point in the table.
The Pennies will be looking to build upon the result when they entertain Abertillery Bluebirds on Friday evening, while Blues welcome Tredegar Town to the Memorial Ground the following day.
Also on Friday a few miles down the road in Penperlleni, local neighbours Goytre tightened their grip on top spot with a thumping 8-1 win over lowly Risca Town.
Chris Ham scored five, backed by goals from Mallachi Graham, Lloyd Oliver, and Leon Thomas, with a trip to Lliswerry up next on Saturday.
