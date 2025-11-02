BLAENAVON Blues created more history last week as they overcame Pontyclun 4-2 to make the third round of the JD Welsh Cup for the first time.
It was an emotional Memorial Ground afternoon for club and fans, following the orginal postponement seven days earlier due to the sudden death of Blues' manager Ryan Keen's brother Duane.
The game started after an impeccably observed minute’s silence, with a Matt Burns spot-kick then putting Blues in front on 12 minutes, firing into the right of the goal.
And they were unlucky not to double their lead when Pontyclun keeper William Healy made a great save from an Alex Berrow strike.
The visitors playing attractive pass-and-move football pushed back but couldn't break Blues down, 17-year-old Dan Parr impressing at the heart of the defence as it stayed 1-0 to the break.
But within two minutes of the restart, Pontyclun were level from the spot, Matthew Jacka beating the keeper just inside the right post.
Blues hit straight back though, when a ball into the box two minutes later was played back to Bailey Perry to fire in from 12 yards.
And five minutes later it was 3-1, Berrow picking up a length-of-the-pitch kick from keeper Luca Bullock on the left before lobbing in to Burns to score with a clinical header.
And when Nathan Watts pounced onto a cross from the right to make it 4-1 from the edge of the six-yard box with 25 minutes left, Blues were cruising.
Pontyclun grabbed a second with 15 minutes to go, Joel Woodington latching onto a long ball down the right and lobbing the onrushing keeper.
But two red cards for Pontyclun didn't help them, and Blues held strong to make club history.
Manager Ryan Keen expressed his thanks to Pontyclun FC for showing such respect and compassion to him and his family in a traumatic week.
Blues face Cymru South Newport City away in the third round on the November 21-23 weekend.
