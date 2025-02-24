TWO county cyclists are on a roll – after taking gold and bronze at the British National Track Championships on the Manchester velodrome.
Abergavenny Road Club’s Lowri Thomas joined fellow GB stars Lauren Bell and Rhian Edmunds as Team Inspiration to take gold in the women's team sprint.
And 16-year-old club mate Bronwen Howard-Rees – the British national youth 500m champion – was hot on their wheels in a Wales team trio taking battling bronze.
The winning team beat Iona Moir, Rhianna Parris-Smith and Georgette Rand to take gold in the final.
Despite Moir being quickest off the line, Thomas and her team-mates brought it back to take a time of 47.437secs, winning by a second and a half on the Team Inspiration B trio’s 49.073.
The bronze medal match was a home nations battle royale as Bronwen’s Wales trio took on Scotland PD, with the former triumphing in a tight contest.
The Abergavenny RC rider, Amy Cole and Eve James had the upper hand on each lap, but had to fight hard in the closing stages as the gap narrowed, holding on by 0.45secs as they crossed in 51.230secs.
Thomas, who was a travelling reserve for the GB gold medal team at the Paris Games, said of her final: “There weren’t any teething problems. We’ve all been around each other enough, so we understood what was going to happen, but as an actual team it went pretty well!”
Team-mate Bell added: “Each ride we built on the experience we learnt from the previous one.
"We haven’t actually ridden together as a team, so the first run was seeing how we went. We improved on each ride, so things are pretty exciting looking forwards.”
For Bronwen, it was her first National Senior Track Championships.
She also set a PB in her Flying lap for the Individual Match Sprint, and riding against Olympic champion Sophie Capewell in the kierin proved another great experience too.