THE Welsh Sports Association has welcomed the Geraint Thomas Cycling Trust as a full member.
Named after the 2018 Tour de France winner who was a regular at the old Abergavenny Festival of Cycling, the GTCT exists to ensure that “every young person can enjoy the spirit of cycling by participating in cycling regardless of their individual circumstances”.
It is committed to removing barriers, whether financial, geographical, knowledge of bike safety or maintenance, or something else.
They do this by providing a grant fund and support programme for young people, while collaborating with fellow cycling organisations to promote the sport.
The GTCT also boasts a network of community volunteer mentors to support young people’s participation, as well as partnerships with clubs and schools who can make referrals and applications for support.
The WSA looks forward to supporting the organisation with its social media activity as well as helping to showcase the vital work it has done across the UK.
GTCT chair Adrian Coles said: "We are delighted to partner with the WSA given their expertise and unrivalled understanding of the sports arena.
“We are confident that this partnership will help drive the GTCT forward by widening our reach and ultimately helping us as we strive to support 5,000 children access cycling over a 10-year period.”
The WSA’s Tom Sharp added: "The GTCT’s commitment to breaking down barriers to participation in cycling aligns perfectly with our work to ensure sport and leisure is accessible to all."