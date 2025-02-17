TOUR De France winner Geraint Thomas has confirmed he'll be calling time on his cycling career at the end of the season, as he targets one more tilt at the world's most famous race.
And the 38-year-old star, who named the Blorenge’s Tumble as one of his favourite hill rides in his book Mountains According to G , would love to bring the curtain down on his career with a Tour of Britain final stage through South Wales, to finish in his home city of Cardiff.
It's been a long road as a pro for 19 years, but a glorious one that brought 2018 Tour victory, two more Tour podiums, Giro podiums, two Olympic gold medals, three World Championship titles and numerous road race wins.
"Since I was a kid I dreamt of riding the Tour and being part of the Olympics and winning was obviously a dream as well, but to achieve that was just nuts," the Ineos Grenadier rider told BBC Breakfast ahead of his final season.
"Now the decision is official, you do start to reflect because when you're in it, it's just one thing after the next, year after year, so you don't really appreciate it.”
This year in the Tour as a support rider he plans to "maybe try to win a stage but just enjoy the race”.
"Beijing was massive, my first Olympics and winning gold, but the Tour's what changed my life, being recognised all over the place,” says Geraint, a regular at the old Abergavenny Festival of Cycling in his younger days.
"I was in Alcatraz and some dude recognised me... that's when you know it went up a level.
"The yellow jersey’s iconic. You go anywhere in the world and people will know the yellow jersey, how it signifies cycling and its history. So to be a part of that history and to win it, I just pinch myself.”
And while the route for a potential Tour of Britain swansong is yet to be finalised, he’d love it to be in Cardiff.
"It would be epic if that happens. I haven't really thought about it much, but when I do start thinking about it, it's going to be emotional. Maybe I'll shed a tear or two," Thomas says.
“I’m still really enjoying it, I still feel competitive and the last year has been good, but I think the timing's right. With my family, I'm looking forward to moving back to Cardiff.
"I'll miss the racing, being here in Monaco, but it will be nice just to be around more and to take on a new challenge.
"I want to do an Ironman. I only run two or three times a year, so that's something that needs a bit of work!"
What he’s most looking forward to is spending more time with wife Sara, who he wed at the St Tewdrics wedding venue he owns near Chepstow, and five-year-old son Macs.
"That's the main thing, just being around more and not missing events – birthdays, weddings, parties or whatever. I'm looking forward to that side of things."
The likes of Strictly might come calling too, although he’s been warned off the dance floor.
“I reckon the fitness would be the only thing I've got – I wouldn't back myself. My parents-in-law tell me 'please don't do it, you'll make a fool of yourself' and that makes me want to do it," he laughs.
"That would be the biggest challenge of my life for sure. Maybe I've got the hips for it!"