ABERGAVENNY CC's Eve Jackson made her competitive debut for Glamorgan Women's new professional team in the Metro Bank One Day Cup against Sussex Sharks on Saturday.
Eve took 2-21, both catches, and secured a run out and a catch, the latter reducing the Sharks to 124-8 in a 53-run victory at Sophia Gardens.
Glam scored 178-5 off their 25 overs before restricting the visitors to 125-9.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny CC's Saturday fixture with Penarth was rained off, but both Usk CC, who Aber play in their South Wales Premier One opener on May 3, and Glangrwyney, got some friendly game time in Sunday's sunshine.
Usk beat Cardiff Metropolitan University by 125 runs at Mill Street after scoring 244 all out in 48.2 overs.
Harawal Ahmed Wassam top-scored with 70 runs off 76 balls, backed by Ollie Rayner (37), Matthew Williams (34), skipper Elliot Doyle (26) and Hugo Caldicott (18).
The Usk attack then skittled the visitors for 119 in 37 overs, Rayner steaming in to take 6-20 off eight overs and Sam Crisp 3-17 off five.
Glangrwyney hosted Blaina in a 30-over match at The Camp, with the game going down to the wire.
The visitors scored 150-6, with single wickets for Vic Phillips, Mark Waldeck, and Mike Devoy, Josh Devoy and Keiran Devoy, plus a run out.
In reply, Mike Devoy fired 69 off 61 balls, including six fours and two sixes, and continuing the family affair, Tom Devoy 34 off 29 balls.
But needing a six off the last ball, Josh Devoy holed out, leaving the hosts on 145-8.
Abergavenny will be joined this week by Queensland U19 star Josh Spies, and have two fixtures this Saturday (April 26), with Plymouth outfit Plymstock CC at Avenue Road, and another team travelling to Christ College Brecon.
Usk 1st XI also travel over the border to face Aston Ingham near Ross-on-Wye while the Friendly XI host Bridgend Town, plus a game at home to Chipping Sodbury on Sunday, when Glangrwyney host Pencoed.