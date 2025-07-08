IF you’r e a fan of Ethel Lina White, or you’re just a little interested about Abergaveny’s answer to Agatha Christie, head down to the town’s library next Tuesday (July 3) where one of the world’s leading authority on the writer will be giving a talk from 3pm onwards.
Alex Csurko has long been fascinated by the Abergavenny author whose 1936 novel The Wheel Spins was adapted by Alfred Hitchcock for his film The Lady Vanishes.
And vanish she did, Although in her day White had a reputation as a leading crime and mystery writer, her books feel out of favour with a more modern audience. Yet just as the lady vanishes the lady reappears and her works are currently enjoying a resurgence.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.