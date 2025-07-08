As a part of Wales Nature Week, there will be an ‘Insect Safari’ in Abergavenny on Wednesday July 9th, with Monmouthshire County Council celebrating the week by approving an ambitious plan for nature recovery.
The Whitecastle Community Council invites everyone to take part as expert entomologist, Richard Dawson, guides people through the River Gavenny meadows on a warm summer’s day.
Monmouthshire’s newly-passed Nature Recovery Action Plan is aimed at helping to protect and restore nature in the county, with education and encouragement for communities to participate in caring for nature paramount to the council’s plans.
To find out more about the insects and local wildlife that lives around us, email [email protected] to book a space and for the meeting location.
