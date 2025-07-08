A man from Abergavenny has been jailed for six years after losing control of his vehicle in 2023, killing his partner and leaving a five-year-old with life-changing injuries.
Jack Llewellyn was behind the wheel of a black Skoda Octavia in Cwmbran on March 30 2023 when he lost control of the vehicle after “weaving” through traffic at high speeds, overtaking dangerously and racing up a hill.
Nicholas Page, 30, was a passenger in the black Skoda and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Llewellyn, of Park Crescent, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court for causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He will also be banned from getting behind the wheel for ten years as soon as he is released from prison.
PC Spencer Clease, the officer in the case, said: "This is a tragic case that has resulted in the needless loss of a life; I would like to thank all those who assisted in our investigation and offer my condolences to the family and friends of Nicholas Page.”
"Llewellyn drove dangerously, far too quickly for the road and carried out an undertaking manoeuvre at speed after which he lost control of his vehicle.”
"His vehicle drifted on to the opposite carriageway and collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction, causing devastating consequences.”
“Llewellyn was showing off and his failure to drive carefully led to the unnecessary death of Mr Page and a serious injury to a child.”
"The importance of driving carefully and to your ability is never more poignant than in this case; the collision was so unnecessary.”
“This is a reminder to everyone who gets behind the wheel – your responsibility isn’t just to ensure your own safety, but the safety of everyone around you. Dangerous driving ruins lives."
