GWENT Police seized a vehicle and reported a driver for motoring offences after a routine traffic stop turned into a foot chase.
Police spotted a driver of a Toyota Rav 4 not wearing a seatbelt in the Caldicot area on Wednesday, July 9 around 12pm.
After pulling the car over on a country lane in Dewstow, the driver, a 30-year-old man from Caldicot, ran from the vehicle.
Following a brief foot chase through some cow fields, the driver was caught, and officers conducted checks. The checks showed the driver did not hold a driving license and was not insured to drive the vehicle.
The man was reported for driving otherwise in accordance with a license, driving without insurance, and failing to wear a seatbelt.
Police said his vehicle was then seized to prevent any further risk to other road users.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.