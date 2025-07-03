TWO people were arrested after an incident in Cwmbran’s Tower Block in the early hours of Tuesday, July 1.
Gwent Police arrested a 30-year-old man from the Caerphilly area and a 33-year-old man from Cwmbran on suspicion of affray.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a disturbance at an address in Southville, Cwmbran, at around 3.40am.
“Officers attended along with the Welsh Ambulance Service. A woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.”
Both men have been released on conditional bail.
Enquries are ongoing and anyone with information can contact Gwent Police via the website, call them on 101 or send them a direct message on Facebook or X social media accounts, quoting log reference 2500207602.
