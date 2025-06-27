Gwent Police recorded 8,936 crimes related to domestic abuse, in the year to September 2024, and made 99 domestic violence protection order applications which was 1.1 per cent of the total. That was within the “normal range” compared to other forces in England and Wales. However Gwent Police were less likely to make an arrest to aid an investigation into domestic abuse, doing so in just 34.2 per cent of cases, compared to the 43.4 per cent England and Wales rate.