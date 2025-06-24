The Home Office has given a further £1 million to Gwent Police to boost the presence of neighbourhood police officers in areas blighted by anti-social behaviour (ASB).
The force says over 7,000 hours were spent patrolling ‘hotspot’ areas across the whole of Gwent between April 2024 and March 2025, which their lead for neighbourhood policing says resulted in a reduction in reports of ASB during the year.
Now, areas such as Abergavenny and Cwmbran can expect to see a greater police presence thanks to further funding from the Home Office.
T/Chief Superintendent Jason White says the early results of its operation are promising.
“Positively, in the first 12 months of the operation we’ve been able to increase visible patrols across 18 hotspot areas in Gwent and have seen a six per cent reduction in reports of ASB,” he said.
“Over the next year, we’re committed to complementing our existing patrols with an additional 9000 hours’ worth of high-visibility policing as part of operation Lockwood.”
The initiative will see officers collaborate with community safety teams from Gwent’s five local authority areas, including Monmouthshire County Council, with the aim of reducing the amounts of reports of disorder and knife crime.
Superintendent White continued: “Our force has a strong, robust focus on neighbourhood policing and, along with the recent/upcoming launch of a community action team – who will focus on tackling ASB and specific crime trends in certain areas – this funding will enable us to maintain and increase visibility in our communities.”
“Officers not only act as a visible deterrent but are in the hearts of our communities to listen to you about any concerns you have.
“This ensures we have officers in the right places at the right times, focusing on the issues affecting residents.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.