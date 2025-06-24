The local authority has said its aim for 2025/26 is to completely remove the Air Quality Management Area from the town of Usk.
Last week, Monmouthshire County Council data showed that the data for the town had improved for a tenth successive year. This year, the level of nitrogen dioxide present in the town dropped below the annual level of 40g per cubic metre.
In a recent report presented to the council, levels of nitrogen dioxide are now at a level where the Welsh Government would advise a Management Area to be revoked.
Welcoming the news, the MS for Monmouth, Peter Fox said the results are proof that the enforced measures have been successful.
“I know how much of a concern the levels of pollution in Usk have been for several years, and the introduction of the Air Quality monitoring was both a welcomed and necessary step,” he said.
“Usk is a very busy town, and is often bustling with residents and tourists. It is also a commuter route with quick and easy access to the A449, so its not surprising we have seen in the past high levels of Nitrogen Dioxide.”
“It is therefore excellent to hear there has been a tenth successive year of improvement, with the results seen consistently within the objectives.”
However, Mr Fox has said the removal of the measures altogether would be a welcome move now there is clear evidence of sustained progress.
“It has been suggested this could lead to the monitoring being removed all together, and I understand this is the aim of the local authority,” he said.
“Again this would be a welcome step and an example of the excellent progress that has been made in Usk.”
“I am hopeful these levels will continue to improve, and as such, the lives of Usk residents and other users of the town will continue to improve.”
