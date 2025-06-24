The road, which runs from Neath to Hereford, has recently been opened in its entirety between Abergavenny and Neath after dual carriageway works started in 2002.
Works have finally finished after 23 years, but according to a local politician, has questioned whether the project will ever be finished.
“For a road that has been under construction for 23 years, and recently undergoing resurfacing and now inspections for structural integrity, it really does beg the question whether it will truly be finished,” he said.
The whole project has cost over £2 billion and has taken nearly a quarter of a century to complete, and Mr Fox has said the latest raft of works are causing even more disruption to local residents.
“I don’t think anyone will argue the Heads of the Valleys Road is an impressive feat of engineering,” he said.
“But it has been nothing short of frustrating and expensive for the people of Wales.”
“Residents in my constituency near Gilwern, Abergavenny and the surrounding villages remember all too well how frustrating the works in the area have been, and unfortunately these look said to continue.”
Mr Fox said he shares the frustrations of the community who seem to be constantly disrupted by work on the road.
“This is an extraordinary amount of money and something they have quite rightly been challenged on.”
