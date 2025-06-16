Motorists in Abergavenny are due to face disruption this week, as the A465 closes for seven days in order for structural inspections to take place.
The westbound carriageway will be closed on the approach to Hardwick roundabout overnight between Wednesday June 18th and the morning of Wednesday June 24th, with traffic diverted down the A40, back onto the roundabout.
The road was only recently opened in full for the first time in 23 years, following the completion of the final phase of works to make the A465 a dual carriageway.
A full road closure of the road will be required between 8pm and 6am every day within the seven day time period, allowing the necessary inspections to be carried out safely and effectively.
