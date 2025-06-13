SEVEN- year-old Jasper Hodgson-Smith from Swansea was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening blood disorder. The cure came from father, Matt, a perfect stem cell match to help Jasper overcome the disease.
The family hopes sharing their story for National Blood Donor week which is June 9 to 15 which will encourage more people to consider helping patients in need by donating in need by donating blood or stem cells with the Welsh Blood service.
Across the Aneurin Bevan University Health board area covers Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaneau Gwent Hospital in Newport, Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran, Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach, and Nevill Hall hospital in Abergavenny.
After spending his early years in and out of hospital, Jasper was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder, activated P13K Delta Syndrome; he is the only know child with this condition in Wales, and one of an estimated 35 patients in the whole of the UK.
Discussing his diagnosis, Jasper’s mother, Sophie said: “From eight months old, Jasper exhibited numerous symptoms, including lethargy, persistent high temperatures, and a lack of appetite.”
“Due to the rarity of his blood disorder, it took a long time to identify his condition, which was thought to be chest infections, meaning he was regularly prescribed antibiotics and admitted to hospital around six to eight times a year.”
For individuals with APDS and particularly young patients, a stem cell transplantation offers a chance to cure the genetic defect by replacing the abnormal immune cells with Matt’s healthy cells.
Jasper’s treatment included receiving multiple blood and platelet transfusions, immunoglobulin replacement therapy. And chemotherapy to prepare his body for a stem cell transplant.
Only one in four patients in the UK will find a match from a family member and thankfully, Matt was identified as a suitable match.
“Blood disorders are as life-threatening as cancer and require just as much resilience,” Matt said.
Matt donated his stem cells through a process known as peripheral blood stem cell transplantation. Around ninety percent of donations are now given through this method. Stem cells are collected from the bloodstream and filtered using a special machine.
Reflecting on Jasper’s journey, Sophie added: “Despite everything he’s faced, Jasper has remained incredibly strong and full of life always dancing, singing and making people smile, even during the toughest days.
“Once Jasper is feeling fit and well, we are looking forward to spending more time as a family and have lots of beach walks and adventures planned with our dog, Pip.”
Welsh Blood Service Director, Alan Prosser said: “Sharing stories like Jasper’s highlights the true value of donation and the difference it makes to patients and their families.
“Jasper found a stem cell match within his family, but for most patients, their only hope is to receive a stem cell transplant is from an unknown donor.”
There is an opportunity where you can donate blood at Bridges Community Centre in Monmouth on June 18.
You can find out more information on The Welsh Blood Service website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.