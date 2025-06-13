A Welsh actor who starred in Casualty and Emmerdale made an appearance in Abergavenny this week on his latest mission raise funds and awareness to help those suffering with brain tumours.
Charles Dale, who is also the Deputy Mayor of his hometown of Tenby, was at the Oasis Sandwich Bar in Abergavenny recently on his mission to visit 100 motorbike cafes across England and Wales, being joined by other famous faces along the way.
The Saturday night stalwart set out on his journey from west Wales in May, hoping to raise vital funds for Brain Tumour Research and the brain injury association, Headway, which provides support, services and information brain injury survivors.
The challenge is inspired by the loss of Charles’ close friend, Shaun Griffiths, due to a brain injury, with the actor making a difference in his memory.
“Just over six months ago, one of my oldest and best friends suffered a catastrophic brain injury when he slipped on the stairs,” he said.
“This resulted in a bleed on the brain and just over a week later, his family had to make the most difficult decision ever, to withdraw life support. Shaun died shortly after, he was 63.”
Charles aims to complete his challenge within 30 days, covering the best motorcycle cafes and restaurants in the country and received the warmest of welcomes at Oasis Sandwich Bar, next to the bus station in Abergavenny.
“It’s a massive campaign on social media, with over 100,000 views online,” the local biker haunt said online.
“With the likes of Motorcycle News following and reporting on his progress as well, it was just a lovely emotional fundraising event and some great publicity for all involved.”
“Thank you so much for stopping by Charles Dale, such a lovely guy, we wish you every success on your charity run.”
