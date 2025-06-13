Last week’s Spending Review saw a very mixed bag for the people of Wales.
I do welcome the increase in spending for rail in Wales, especially considering that it will go to fund the Burns stations including Magor Walkway Station.
However, this funding is pennies compared to what Wales is due.
For years, Labour politicians, including the Secretary of State for Wales, were demanding “billions” of pounds in HS2 consequentials for Wales, yet now that they are in government they have gone silent.
The fact is that this new £445 million over the next 10 years is a fraction of the £1 billion that the Conservatives provided for Wales in rail infrastructure over the last decade.
It is clear that the partnership between both Labour Governments is leaving a lot to be desired.
I am glad that the Chancellor has U-turned on the Winter Fuel Payments, however we cannot avoid the fact that pensioners in Wales had to choose between heating and eating over the winter.
Furthermore, the Labour Government did not reverse many of the damaging policies it announced since they got into office.
We were promised that our public services were going to be reimbursed for Labour’s National Insurance rise but now we see that there is a £72 million shortfall.
This means that the Welsh Government is having to pay £36 million to make up this shortfall and the other half is being paid by our cash starved public services, including Local Authorities, which will inevitably be passed down to hard working families as council tax rises.
Finally, the family farm tax is still being levied against hard working farmers despite the uproar.
Labour simply do not have a clue how our farmers live and what farming means to our rural communities or the economy of Wales.
The fact is the Chancellor has backed herself into a corner. She has claimed that the increase in spending has come about as a result of economic growth under her leadership, but the truth is that the economy is not flourishing at all.
In fact, the economy shrunk by 0.3% in April, worse than was expected, showing just how badly she is misleading the public.
Inevitably, this spending review will ultimately lead to more tax rises down the line.
I will of course continue call on the Welsh Government to stand up to their Westminster colleagues and stop the continuous short changing of Wales under their rule.
