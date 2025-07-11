The new King Henry VIII 3-19 School was officially opened on Thursday, with the Education Secretary, Lynne Neagle, attending a ceremony to mark the occasion in the new building.
Learners and staff have been using the building since their return from the Easter Holidays, but an event coinciding with the school’s production of Les Misérables marked the official opening of Wales’ first net-zero 3-19 school.
The school also welcomed Monmouthshire County Council Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby and the council’s Cabinet Member for Education Cllr Laura Wright along with a host of dignitaries, staff, and pupils.
The £70 million project was jointly funded by the Welsh Government and Monmouthshire County Council under the Sustainable Communities for Learning programme and constructed by Morgan Sindall.
The Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said that seeing the result of the investment in the flesh was rewarding.
“I was delighted to visit King Henry VIII School for the official opening and witness this remarkable investment that was made possible through our Sustainable Communities for Learning programme,” she said.
“As our first operationally net-zero carbon all-through school, not only will our learners benefit from high quality facilities, but they will also benefit from learning in a sustainable school environment. What has been achieved here is truly inspiring for our learners.”
It marks a significant investment in education as the Abergavenny school looks to set an example for sustainable all-through learning.
Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Laura Wright, praised the pioneering project.
"This building is more than bricks and mortar,” she said.
“It's a beacon for a modern education system in Wales, designed to inspire, to nurture, and to empower our young people."
On the night, guests enjoyed performances from the cast of the school's production of Les Misérables, a dance performance by pupils in Years 1 and 2, as well as performances from the Primary Phase and All-Age Choirs.
Adding to the celebration, Monmouthshire County Council was recently named "Client of the Year" at the Constructing Excellence in Wales Awards, held at Celtic Manor on June 20.
The award recognises the council's leadership and collaborative approach throughout the King Henry VIII project. Judges praised the council's unwavering focus on quality, sustainability, and community impact, noting that the project sets a benchmark for public sector delivery.
As winners of the Welsh award, the council will now represent Wales at the UK-wide Constructing Excellence National Awards later this year.
Monmouthshire County Council's Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, noted: "It's an honour to be named as 'Client of the Year'.”
“As a council, we wanted to ensure that this project not only delivered a building for the next few years, but one that will shape education within the town and county for generations to come. The award highlights our dedication to achieving this, and we look forward to representing Wales at the UK National awards."
Phase two of the project, which includes the completion of the first 4G playing fields in Abergavenny and the energy centre, is scheduled for completion by April 2026.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.