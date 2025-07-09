This “iconic” property for sale is of medieval origin and is described as being “one of the most important” period properties in the county.
Llangattock Court and Llangattock Court Cottage, in Penpergwm, Abergavenny, is Grade II* listed with parts dating back to the 1500s, 1600s and early 1900s.
The original construction of the house took place between 1490 and 1520, and it was extensively remodelled in the early 17th century by the Wroth family, with later additions in 1913 reflecting Arts and Crafts influences.
The property is approached via a stone porch that leads into the hallway, where there is a Terrazzo floor and an original staircase.
On the ground floor, there are four reception rooms, with the main sitting room featuring exposed timber flooring and a stone fireplace with an inset log burner.
The other reception rooms comprise a drawing room with a stone fireplace and original timber beam, a kitchen with integrated appliances, and a breakfast room with a log burner.
Completing the ground floor are a WC, a storage cupboard, a utility room and a snug with a Minster stone fireplace and an original stone window.
Upstairs, there are six bedrooms, three of which include en-suite bathrooms and original stone fireplaces.
There is also a family bathroom, and the third bedroom has an adjoining room, currently used as a playroom.
Beside the main residence is Llangattock Court Cottage, a self-contained two-bedroom cottage, with a kitchen and diner, a living room, and a home office.
Outside, there are approximately 1.6 acres of mature gardens and grounds, including lawns, mature trees, a variety of outbuildings, and garaging.
To the rear lies a traditional barn which offers potential (subject to the necessary consents) for conversion into an additional cottage or annexe.
The property is on the market with The Agency UK for a guide price of £1,750,000.
The agent said: “Llangattock Court and Llangattock Court Cottage is a rare, iconic property, widely recognised as one of the most important period properties in Monmouthshire.
“The principal house is Grade II* Listed and reflects a rich blend of 1500s, 1600s, and early 1900s architectural styles.
“With immense character, generously proportioned rooms, and unusually high ceilings for a house of its age, it has been beautifully restored and sensitively enhanced by the current owners, preserving its historic charm while offering the comforts of modern living.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.