There are a few things missing from a mid-terrace house being sold at auction, not the least of which is the entire lounge floor.
That said the traditional property, at 24, Railway View, in the valley town of Ebbw Vale, is stripped back and ripe for renovation.
Listed with a guide price of just £25,000-plus, Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, says the lot is worthy of a place on any investor’s to buy list.
Sean said: “The property, which does need some work but already has UPVC double glazing, is situated in a well-established residential location close to local amenities and shops and Ebbw vale town centre and its busy railway station.
“The terraced house is primed and ready for improvement. The property offers the potential for the creation of three floors of accommodation with the very real prospect of the making of a cosy loft room.
“The town of Ebbw Vale has seen a significant amount of regeneration and investment over recent years and has good road links to the A465.
“Currently the house has an entrance hall, a former lounge with floor removed and an area for the dining room and kitchen. On the first floor there’s the two bedrooms and bathroom and attic space above which features some intricate feature brickwork. There’s also a rear garden.
“Once renovated the property could achieve between £700 and £750 per month in rental.”
The house, along with ninety other properties, is included in the Paul Fosh Auctions online sale which starts from 12 noon on Tuesday, April 15 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, April 17