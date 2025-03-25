Looking for a new place to call home but want to keep costs to a minimum?
There are a range of fresh properties on the market in Abergavenny – but don’t worry if you haven’t spotted them, we’ve done the looking for you.
Here are five of the cheapest flats for sale in Abergavenny right now.
Sarno Square - £170,000
This one-bedroom ground-floor flat is the ideal buy in Abergavenny.
The flat can be found in an iconic Grade-II listed home, giving it classic character while still remaining spacious.
The property has sought-after after high-ceilings and comes with fitted storage throughout.
Another perk of buying this flat, which is part of an award-winning development, is the easy access into town.
Sarno Square - £189,950
Do you like the ideal location of Sarno square and the idea of living in an award-winning development but need some extra space?
Well there is also a two-bedroom flat on the market from the same development that could be just what you’re after.
Fitted with a lounge/diner and an allocated parking space, this is a great home for a family.
The property also offers landscaped communal grounds and the opportunity to treat yourself to luxury with an en-suite in the master bedroom.
Woodland Crescent - £180,000
If you’re after a slice of the outdoors and some open-plan living this is the flat for you.
This two-bedroom ground-floor flat can be found in the sought-after location of Llanfoist.
There is plenty of space with both bedrooms being full sized and access to your very own private garden.
Park Crescent - £250,000
This flat is part of a selection of two-bedroom apartments made by designer Nick Jones.
They are in a historic Edwardian building located in the town centre, giving you beauty and convenience.
Notably, the apartments have been designed with low-running costs in mind.
The apartment comes with its own outside space including a garden on the ground floor and a balcony on the first floor.
Avenue Court - £250,000
Last on our list is a beautiful two double bedroom period apartment.
Features such as the wooden exposed beams give this flat a charming feel.
There is allocated parking and if you feel like a walk it is just a stone's throw away from town.
There is also a communal garden for your slice of this lovely sanctuary.