Looking for a new place to call home but want to keep costs to a minimum?

There are a range of fresh properties on the market in Abergavenny – but don’t worry if you haven’t spotted them, we’ve done the looking for you.

Here are five of the cheapest flats for sale in Abergavenny right now.

Sarno Square - £170,000

Sarno Square
Sarno Square (James Dean)

This one-bedroom ground-floor flat is the ideal buy in Abergavenny.

The flat can be found in an iconic Grade-II listed home, giving it classic character while still remaining spacious.

The property has sought-after after high-ceilings and comes with fitted storage throughout.

Another perk of buying this flat, which is part of an award-winning development, is the easy access into town.

Sarno Square - £189,950

Sarno Square two-bed
Sarno Square two-bedroom flat (Christie Residential)

Do you like the ideal location of Sarno square and the idea of living in an award-winning development but need some extra space?

Well there is also a two-bedroom flat on the market from the same development that could be just what you’re after.

Fitted with a lounge/diner and an allocated parking space, this is a great home for a family.

The property also offers landscaped communal grounds and the opportunity to treat yourself to luxury with an en-suite in the master bedroom.

Woodland Crescent - £180,000

Woodland Crescent
Woodland Crescent (Donna Stonelake Estate Agents)

If you’re after a slice of the outdoors and some open-plan living this is the flat for you.

This two-bedroom ground-floor flat can be found in the sought-after location of Llanfoist.

There is plenty of space with both bedrooms being full sized and access to your very own private garden.

Park Crescent - £250,000

Park Crescent
Park Crescent (Taylor and Co )

This flat is part of a selection of two-bedroom apartments made by designer Nick Jones.

They are in a historic Edwardian building located in the town centre, giving you beauty and convenience.

Notably, the apartments have been designed with low-running costs in mind.

The apartment comes with its own outside space including a garden on the ground floor and a balcony on the first floor.

Avenue Court - £250,000

Avenue Court
Avenue Court (eXp UK)

Last on our list is a beautiful two double bedroom period apartment.

Features such as the wooden exposed beams give this flat a charming feel.

There is allocated parking and if you feel like a walk it is just a stone's throw away from town.

There is also a communal garden for your slice of this lovely sanctuary.