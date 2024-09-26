Looking for a new home or to expand your property portfolio but want to keep costs to a minimum?

From town centre flats to terraced houses, there are a range of properties on the market in Monmouthshire.

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £160,000.

Moor Street, Chepstow - £90,000

The apartment is on the second floor. Peter Alan

This second floor apartment is described as being larger than average and is in a central town location.

Inside, there is an open plan lounge which opens to a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The property is described as being “great” for commuting and is close to the train station.

Bulwark Road, Chepstow - £110,000

The property is an investment opportunity. Paul Fosh Auctions

This first floor flat for sale has a long term tenant and is currently earning £850 per calendar month.

The property is made up of a lounge, a fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is also a garden to the rear and a ground floor storage space, and the property is for online auction from October 1 - 3.

Hollins Close, Chepstow - £139,950

The apartment has views of Chepstow Castle. House and Home Property Agents

This first floor apartment for sale is described as being “conveniently” located, with views of Chepstow Castle.

The apartment comprises a living room with a gas fire and an electric heater, a kitchen, a bedroom with a built-in wardrobe and a shower room.

A residents’ parking permit is available via Monmouthshire County Council, and the apartment has a private entrance.

Nevill Street, Abergavenny - £150,000

The apartment is in a Grade II listed building. Taylor & Co

This first floor apartment sits in the Grade II listed former Gentry House in a central position in Abergavenny.

Inside, there is a living room with an ornamental cast iron grated, a fitted kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms.

The apartment has been redecorated throughout with neutral decor, and is accessed via a private hallway.

Commercial Street, Abergavenny - £155,000

The property is close to the town centre. Parrys

This mid terrace house sits within walking distance of Abergavenny’s town centre and shops and is described as “well-presented”.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, a galley kitchen, a living room with a fireplace, a double bedroom and a shower room.

Outside, there is a gravelled courtyard garden, as well as on-street parking and under-stairs storage.