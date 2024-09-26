Looking for a new home or to expand your property portfolio but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From town centre flats to terraced houses, there are a range of properties on the market in Monmouthshire.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £160,000.
Moor Street, Chepstow - £90,000
This second floor apartment is described as being larger than average and is in a central town location.
Inside, there is an open plan lounge which opens to a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property is described as being “great” for commuting and is close to the train station.
Bulwark Road, Chepstow - £110,000
This first floor flat for sale has a long term tenant and is currently earning £850 per calendar month.
The property is made up of a lounge, a fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
There is also a garden to the rear and a ground floor storage space, and the property is for online auction from October 1 - 3.
Hollins Close, Chepstow - £139,950
This first floor apartment for sale is described as being “conveniently” located, with views of Chepstow Castle.
The apartment comprises a living room with a gas fire and an electric heater, a kitchen, a bedroom with a built-in wardrobe and a shower room.
A residents’ parking permit is available via Monmouthshire County Council, and the apartment has a private entrance.
Nevill Street, Abergavenny - £150,000
This first floor apartment sits in the Grade II listed former Gentry House in a central position in Abergavenny.
Inside, there is a living room with an ornamental cast iron grated, a fitted kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms.
The apartment has been redecorated throughout with neutral decor, and is accessed via a private hallway.
Commercial Street, Abergavenny - £155,000
This mid terrace house sits within walking distance of Abergavenny’s town centre and shops and is described as “well-presented”.
The accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, a galley kitchen, a living room with a fireplace, a double bedroom and a shower room.
Outside, there is a gravelled courtyard garden, as well as on-street parking and under-stairs storage.