The conversion of a former convent in Abergavenny has now come to fruition, with the family affair saving money and the environment in the local community.
But it all began in Sydney in 2008, when Nicholas Jones decided to renovate his first flat, after working long days in the bank and searching for something more.
In an unexpected twist during a visit to Abergavenny, Nick and his wife, Sue stumbled upon a renovation opportunity after not initially looking for one.
Sue wanted time to go shopping, so Nick went round all the estate agents just for interest. A chance discovery of the Old Convent on Rightmove changed everything. After visiting the next morning, Nick was captivated by its size, light, and history, sparking the start of an exciting new project. They are now the first owners of the building since the Catholic Church.
From Ripley the dog to his sister-in-law Lucy and her 83-year-old mother Valerie, everyone took part in this family project.
In 2004, Nick convinced Sue to move from London to Penarth and later proposed to her. Sue fell in love with Wales and, 18 years later, encouraged her sister Lucy and brother-in-law Tim to move nearby, buying a house on the same street. Their mother, Val, joined them later that year, purchasing a flat just down the street.
Their cockerpoo, Ripley, tries to help around the house but has had some mishaps. Recently, he got stuck in insulating foam and needed two hours at the groomer to get cleaned up!
Lucy said the experience has been bonding, adding: “With every build there is some stress, but everyone has managed to stay cheerful.
The focus on the environmental aspects and affordability was important to the project, as Lucy explained:
“It’s one thing to want to do the right thing, but another to have the money to do it.”
Tim added, “When we ran the costs for these apartments, we were absolutely astonished at how cheap it would work out.”
Each apartment is part of an old convent, combining important heritage with low-cost, eco-friendly living. Because of this, what would usually be up to £10,000 in yearly bills, is set to be about £655 a year. This works out to be £55 a month.
Park Crescent, Abergavenny NP7 5TN
The property first began life as a school, dating back as early as the 1920s, before being changed into a convent for nuns, until it fell out of use.
Other evidence of this newfound life can be seen in the garden, which, after long years of no new growth, now sees roses blooming again where they were once planted by the nuns.
In total, the conversion of the four apartments took three years to complete and is now set for people to move in and find their homes.
