The county believes it is the first in the UK where all teachers in state and private schools are advising against them, with education professionals saying the pressures faced by young people online extend far beyond school.
However, some parents have argued that children use smartphones at home without any problems and that teachers should not be interfering in life outside of school.
In a statement given to the Chronicle, Monmouthshire County Council said there is “value” in protecting learners from the more dangerous areas of social media.
“Schools across Monmouthshire have taken the decision to ban phones while pupils are in school to promote positive behaviours amongst learners and improve engagement with teaching and learning,” a spokesperson said.
“This is an approach which is seen in many schools across Wales.”
“We have worked closely with schools during the development of this approach. We believe there is value to be had from letting younger learners have the ability to contact families when they need to, but without some of the more challenging aspects of social media.”
The local authority was keen to stress that the approach it takes is about parents and schools working together, not intervening in the lives of children away from the classroom.
“Parents and schools can work together to provide a safe an environment for all children.”
“There are a range of ways in which children in primary and secondary schools are taught to ensure they know and understand how to be safe online.”
