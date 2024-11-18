A crucial piece of the jigsaw puzzle in the quest to restore Abergavenny’s Plas Gunter Mansion (PGM) has fallen into place. An application to a Welsh Government fund to buy the land has been successful, and together with restoring the mansion it represents potentially one of the largest regeneration projects the town has seen in recent years.
Local Places for Nature has awarded £246,000 with the PGM Trust securing £38,000 in match funding from Abergavenny Town Council, the town’s Civic Society and supporter donations. The funds must be used to purchase the land, clear and decontaminate the ground, implement an interim landscape scheme and improve biodiversity so the former gardens can be enjoyed by the community.
Plas Gunter Mansion located on lower Cross Street is a 17th century Grade II* listed building is of national – and international – significance because of its role in the political and religious struggles of the 1670s. In 1907, local builders discovered a secret chapel in the attic of the house where Catholics worshipped at a time when it was illegal and dangerous to do so.
Recusants – those not conforming to the religious practices of the Anglican Church – could be punished with death. It is the only known recusant chapel that exists in Wales and one of the best surviving examples in the whole of Britain.
Responding the news of the grant, Owen Davies, Chair of the Plas Gunter Mansion Trust said: “We’re thrilled to receive the Local Places for Nature fund, which plays a pivotal role in our efforts to restore and activate the historic Plas Gunter Mansion. Without it the Trust won’t be able to restore the historic building as sensitively as it would like.
“Subject to negotiations with the current landowners, we will purchase and transform the derelict land into an urban green space for the community with enhanced biodiversity, and reconnect the town’s heritage between Cross Street, Tithe Barn, and St. Mary’s Priory,” he added.
The granting of this award to buy the land comes on the back of the Trust securing a £222,000k development grant earlier in 2024 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for Phase 1 of the plans to restore the mansion with business units and a new visitor experience for Abergavenny.
The development grant allows the Trust to create detailed restoration plans, develop ideas, including events and activities, which engage more people in the heritage of Gunter Mansion whilst strengthening ties with the local community.
“Combined with our Heritage Fund grant”, said Davies, “this land purchase investment represents a £4.5m regeneration initiative for lower Cross Street - potentially one of the largest regeneration projects the town has seen in recent years.”
The success of the bid to buy the land was announced at the Trust’s annual general meeting (AGM) where the Trustees emphasised the importance of continuing to raise funds for the current upkeep of the building on Cross Street which is in a dilapidated state of repair. Grant money cannot be used to cover these costs.
Some of the £2,372 raised by supporter, Susan Langford-Johnson, walking 172 miles along the Camino Frances in May and £780 raised at an auction of unwanted items organised by the Abergavenny Ladies Business Association was used to fund urgent repairs to the roof.
Regular donations will be vital, and trustee Tony Konieczny urged supporters to consider the possibility of donating £15 or the equivalent of three or four cups of coffee to the Plas Gunter Mansion restoration project monthly. These donations are needed for contingency repairs to ensure the building does not decline any further.
Architects and heritage consultants, Purcell, involved in the transformation of The National Portrait Gallery in London, won the tender to create plans for restoring the fragile building and they presented some of their early design options at last week's AGM .
Thanks to the purchase of the land, plans to replace a newer extension at the rear of the house can be expanded and Purcell has drawn up options for enhancing the accessibility of the building as well as the potential for housing green utility options such as an air source heat-pump.
The on-going sustainability of the building will be partly achieved by renting out parts of the building for commercial use. Richard Tynen of the Funding Centre, contracted to lead on business planning, fundraising and marketing said: “Funders really care about the building and the activities that generate money. But there’s a limit to how much people are prepared to pay for those activities which makes the income from the commercial spaces really important.”
So, what happens next? A number of surveys will be carried out over the next few months including timber condition, anthrax (from horsehair), 3D measuring and opening-up works as well as further analysis of the paint work in the attic chapel and the ornate plasterwork ceiling on the first floor.
As well as engaging with other faith-based groups and tolerance promoting organisations around Wales the Trust hopes to work with a range of partners such as King Henry VIII school in the town.
The £222k National Heritage Lottery Fund development grant received will also be used crucially, to seek over £600,000 of match funding to help deliver the overall vision. By carrying out targeted preparation the Trust will make a full application for a Heritage Fund delivery grant of £2.7 million by December 2025.
To make a regular or one-off donation to the PGM Trust please go to: www.plasguntermansion.org.uk/donate