A TEENAGER from Llanfair Kilgeddin between Raglan and Abergavenny has been reported missing after last being seen in Pontypool last week.
Fourteen-year-old Jayden Challinor-Tarran was last seen at around 08:20am on Thursday, May 1.
He’s described as white, of a slim build, about 5’4” tall, with light brown short hair.
He was wearing a black zip up jacket, his school uniform (black trousers and a royal blue polo top), and black trainers. He was also carrying a black JD bag with yellow string.
He has connections in the Flintshire area, in North Wales.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 2500136302, or you can send a direct message to Gwent Police on Facebook or X.