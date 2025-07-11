Town Centre Property Improvement Grants are now available to property owners or leaseholders
Monmouthshire County Council is committed to ensuring that town centres remain vibrant and welcoming places that meet the needs of the local communities, businesses and visitors.
The Monmouthshire Town Centre Property Improvement Grant offers financial support for enhancements to properties located in the designated town centres of Abergavenny, Caldicot, Chepstow, Magor with Undy, Monmouth, and Usk.
The scheme is open to property owners within the eligible boundary or leaseholders with a remaining lease of at least three years, or seven years for projects that include internal renovations to create new residential units. The eligible boundaries can be seen here:
Specific priorities for the funding are: Projects which bring vacant commercial space back into use
Projects which deliver substantial improvement to buildings whose current condition has a significant negative impact on the townscape.
Projects which deliver improvement to historic buildings in the town centre.
The deadline for submitting expressions of interest is 31 August 2025. However, due to funding being limited, there is no guarantee that it will still be available at that time, and the call for expressions may close before this date. Therefore, we encourage potential applicants to submit their expressions of interest as soon as possible.
Projects that offer significant regeneration benefits for the town centre will be given priority due to the limited funding available. Expressions of interest and applications will be evaluated as they are received, and funding will be awarded on a rolling basis.
Please visit the website to access the expression of interest form: www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/placemaking-and-regeneration/
The scheme is funded through the Welsh Government's Transforming Town Placemaking Grant and Monmouthshire County Council.
Monmouthshire County Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, Cllr Paul Griffiths, said: "This is an excellent opportunity for businesses in Monmouthshire's town centres to enhance their properties and improve the overall appearance and atmosphere of the town centres. Attracting both residents and visitors to our town centres is essential for the local economy."
