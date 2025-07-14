Funding has been secured to make improvements to Linda Vista Gardens in Abergavenny, which include reinstating some of the vistas and live feed wildlife cameras.
Monmouthshire County Council has received the funding from the Welsh Government to make the improvements, while Abergavenny Town Council provided the required match funding for the application.
The funding has been secured as part of the Brilliant Basics Fund - set up to deliver improvements in basic infrastructure at tourism destinations.
The full list of funded projects include access improvements, the installation of solar panels to the café, work to reinstate some of the vistas across Castle Meadows and to the Blorenge and the installation of a screen in the café showing live feed from wildlife cameras.
There will also be new interpretation panels providing information about the gardens.
Monmouthshire County Council says notices will be posted to inform residents about upcoming works, and project staff will strive to minimise disruption as much as possible. MCC would like to thank Abergavenny Town Council for supporting the work by providing match funding required for the application.
The total budget including match is around £100k.
Monmouthshire County Council Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, Cllr Catrin Maby, welcomed the investment which aims to enhance the attraction.
“Linda Vista Gardens is already a wonderful place to visit, both for Abergavenny residents and those travelling to the town,” she said.
“This funding will allow us to further improve a popular attraction, making it accessible for even more visitors.“The addition of solar panels will also make the café more sustainable in terms of its energy use.”
If any businesses or individuals are interested in sponsoring additional projects at Linda Vista Gardens, they are invited to email [email protected]
