This St Dwynwen’s Day (25 January) - Wales’s national day of love in all its forms - Visit Wales invited the world to celebrate with llonyddwch (stillness), myfyrdod (reflection) and hwyl (joy) through Chill Cymru.
This new series of guided meditative podcasts and accompanying short films is designed to transport listeners to the heart of Wales, wherever they are in the world, while celebrating self-love and emotional wellbeing.
One of the locations featured in the Chill Cymru series is Wern-y-Cwm Farm, near Abergavenny.
Part of Visit Wales’ wider Hwyl campaign - which champions the emotional, sensory and joyful connections visitors can encounter in Wales - Chill Cymru reflects a growing desire among travellers to reconnect, slow down and prioritise wellbeing.
As travellers seek more meaningful, restorative experiences, destination marketing is evolving - shifting from visual spectacle to emotional resonance.
Wellbeing, mindfulness and self-care have become defining themes in modern tourism, with audiences looking not just to see new places, but to experience something more profound when they travel.
Chill Cymru represents this movement, and rather than simply showing people what Wales looks like, Visit Wales is helping them to feel it: through the texture of the landscapes and the cadence of the Welsh language, seamlessly woven into the audio experience, to inspire travellers on a deeper, more human level.
Narrated by BBC Radio 1’s Sian Eleri, host of The Chillest Show and a proud Caernarfon native, Chill Cymru blends immersive natural soundscapes, thoughtful storytelling, and an original ambient score to create six restorative journeys across some of the country’s most breathtaking landscapes.
From the whispering pines of Cwmcarn Forest, to the sacred peaks of Eryri, the lavender fields of Cefnperfedd Uchaf, to the sands of Three Cliffs Bay in Gower, the peaceful wildflower meadows of Wern-y-Cwm Farm, and the still waters of Cardiff Bay, each episode of Chill Cymru takes listeners on a mindful journey through the landscapes and language of Wales.
Available to stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube, Chill Cymru aims to bring the art of slow travel to your senses.
The six meditative Chill Cymru journeys:
- Three Cliffs Bay - golden sands and Celtic legends on the Gower Peninsula
- Cefnperfedd Uchaf - lavender fields in the heart of mid Wales
- Pen y Pass - the gateway to Yr Wyddfa, the summit of Eryri
- Wern-y-Cwm Farm - a dreamlike rural retreat in the shadow of Ysgyryd Fawr
- Cardiff Bay - where the city meets the sea
- Cwmcarn Forest - a woodland reborn through nature’s healing
Each short meditative journey blends evocative narration with organic soundscaping. The result is both intimate and transportive, encouraging listeners to slow down, listen deeply, and connect to the rhythm of Cymru.
Chill Cymru launches on January 25th and is available to stream on:
- Spotify
- Apple Podcasts
- YouTube
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.