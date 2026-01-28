From the whispering pines of Cwmcarn Forest, to the sacred peaks of Eryri, the lavender fields of Cefnperfedd Uchaf, to the sands of Three Cliffs Bay in Gower, the peaceful wildflower meadows of Wern-y-Cwm Farm, and the still waters of Cardiff Bay, each episode of Chill Cymru takes listeners on a mindful journey through the landscapes and language of Wales.