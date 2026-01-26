Abergavenny Pantomime Company took time out at one of its rehearsals recently to donate £200 to the Abergavenny Food Bank, along with a number of items of non-perishable food and toiletries. This is a local charity which the company has been pleased to assist over the last couple of years and member responded generously by providing a large trolley full of items.
The Abergavenny Food Bank has seen unprecedented need this winter, and last December proved to be an extremely busy month. In addition to the normal food parcel, they were able to bless each individual or family with a Christmas hamper. For many people, things are bleak this winter, however, the commitment and support shown from local businesses, individuals and community groups such as the Abergavenny Pantomime Company, is making a difference and helping to provide valuable assistance for people at a time of crisis.
In just under three weeks’ time, Abergavenny Pantomime Company will be performing their traditional February half term Pantomime, Sleeping Beauty.
The pantomime is written by the talented Molly Brickley Clark, who is also playing the wicked sorcerer Meladora. Her opposite number is the good fairy Lilac, played by Emma Jayne Morris who makes a welcome return and introduces the story.
The company also welcomes back Kayleigh Barton after a year’s break, who will be playing the charming Prince Leo, while Rachel Taylor will be playing the title role, Princess Aurora. Snowy Clark returns as the fabulous panto dame, Cooky Clara, while the dame’s comical daughter Alex, is played by Rachael Beck.
A talented young newcomer, Robert Lewis is joined by Tilly Francis, who plays her first principal role, as the villain’s henchmen Snitch and Snatch while pantomime veteran, Peter Holder, in his 42nd year with the company, makes an appearance as the Riddle Master.
Geraint Webb and Andrea Marfell make a royal return as King Cedric and Queen Titania with newcomers Mark King who as Prince Leo’s butler Buttersworth and Elliot Walker who will play a spooky leaf creature.
There is also a lively chorus of around forty, who have been rehearsing since the beginning of last September and will be performing in front of a live band.
Widely considered to be the oldest amateur traditional pantomime group in Wales, Abergavenny Pantomime Company first performed in 1932 at Holy Trinity Church, when its curate, Fr. Montague Holmes saw production of 'Little Red Riding Hood' and thought ‘Trinity Sunday Schools’ should attempt their own version. His successful plan resulted in traditional amateur pantomime being staged in Abergavenny for the first time ever.
Renamed in 1959, the Abergavenny Pantomime Company has staged annual charity performances, ever since with an annual trip to the panto a staple for many Abergavenny families.
The latest production can be seen from February 16 to Saturday, February 21 with matinees on Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased from the Box Office 01873 850805 or from the Borough Theatre website, priced from £9 to £11.50.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.