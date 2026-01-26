The Abergavenny Food Bank has seen unprecedented need this winter, and last December proved to be an extremely busy month. In addition to the normal food parcel, they were able to bless each individual or family with a Christmas hamper. For many people, things are bleak this winter, however, the commitment and support shown from local businesses, individuals and community groups such as the Abergavenny Pantomime Company, is making a difference and helping to provide valuable assistance for people at a time of crisis.